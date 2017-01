Whether you join in for the community cleanup at 10 a.m., the 5-kilometer walk and run at noon, or the beloved and bitterly cold James River jump at 2 p.m., there are plenty of reasons to enjoy a winter day on the beautiful waterway this Saturday, Jan. 28. And here’s another: Money benefits Keep Virginia Beautiful. Cost ranges from $15 to $35 registration. shiverintheriver.com.