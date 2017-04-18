Event Pick: The Mozart Festival in Jackson Ward 

Classical Revolution RVA presents the annual Mozart Festival 2017 on Sunday, April 23, at various venues in Jackson Ward from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For a rundown of participating galleries and restaurants, visit classicalrevolutionrva.com.
