April 18, 2017 Arts & Events » Night and Day

Event Pick: The Mozart Festival in Jackson Ward 

April 23, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

night16_moxzart.jpg
Classical Revolution RVA presents the annual Mozart Festival 2017 on Sunday, April 23, at various venues in Jackson Ward from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For a rundown of participating galleries and restaurants, visit classicalrevolutionrva.com.

