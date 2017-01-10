Event Pick: The March on Monument 

Protestors from the "Richmond Grabs Back" march in November 2016.
Can’t make it to the Women’s March on Washington the following weekend? In a show of solidarity for marginalized voices, locals and nonprofits are holding a social justice march Saturday, Jan. 14, from 1-3 p.m. The plan is a peaceful assembly, walking along Monument Avenue from the Lee statue (Monument and North Allen) to the Boulevard. You can find information by searching for the March on Monument Facebook page.
