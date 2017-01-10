Style Weekly

January 10, 2017 Arts & Events » Night and Day

Event Pick: The March on Monument 

Jan. 14

click to enlarge Protestors from the "Richmond Grabs Back" march in November 2016.

Scott Elmquist

Can’t make it to the Women’s March on Washington the following weekend? In a show of solidarity for marginalized voices, locals and nonprofits are holding a social justice march Saturday, Jan. 14, from 1-3 p.m. The plan is a peaceful assembly, walking along Monument Avenue from the Lee statue (Monument and North Allen) to the Boulevard. You can find information by searching for the March on Monument Facebook page.

