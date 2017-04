Led by frontman Ian Svenonious, the Make-Up was active mostly in the mid-’90s, testifying to audiences with a blend of garage rock and soul or Gospel Yeh-Yeh via the Dischord label. It has some rare reunion shows scheduled and you can catch a warmup run at Strange Matter on Saturday, April 22, with the live-by-night sounds starting at 9 p.m. Tickets $13-$15.