Event Pick: The Great Gatsby Ball at the Hippodrome 

Time to turn on your green light and party Gatsby style, which would be large-scale since “at small parties, there isn’t any privacy,” as F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote. The first annual Great Gatsby Ball: Casino Night at the restored Hippodrome Theater goes down Saturday, May 6, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Roaring ‘20s cocktail attire and over two dozen gaming tables from blackjack and craps to poker. $90 to $120. Must be 21 or older. hippodromerichmond.com.