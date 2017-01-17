Event Pick: "The Genius of John Williams" at the Carpenter Theater 

At “The Genius of John Williams,” presented by the Richmond Symphony, on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. at the Carpenter Theater, Dominion Arts Center. Get goose bumps listening to performances of that familiar, sweeping soundtrack music from movie classics such as “Star Wars,” the Indiana Jones franchise and “Harry Potter.” There’s a pre-concert show by Richmond Concert Band from 7-7:30 p.m. $7-$80. richmondsymphony.com.