Event Pick: "The Genius of John Williams" at the Carpenter Theater
Jan. 21
click to enlarge
"Star Wars"
At “The Genius of John Williams,” presented by the Richmond Symphony, on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. at the Carpenter Theater, Dominion Arts Center. Get goose bumps listening to performances of that familiar, sweeping soundtrack music from movie classics such as “Star Wars,” the Indiana Jones franchise and “Harry Potter.” There’s a pre-concert show by Richmond Concert Band from 7-7:30 p.m. $7-$80. richmondsymphony.com.
Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.
We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.