Event Pick: "The Evil One" Book Release Party at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery 

“The Evil One” Book Release at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery features music by Big No, Julie Karr, Muuy Biien and Sports Bar on Friday, Jan. 20, from 5-8 p.m. Celebrating the release of the new Makeout Creek book, “The Evil One,” featuring local, short nonfiction inspired by the devilish blues-rock album by psychedelic pioneer Roky Erickson. The event is free, the book is $17. makeoutcreek.com.