Event Pick: The Decemberists and Julien Baker at the National 

Known for witty and literate lyrics and unusual, historical, onstage re-enactments, Portland’s well-known indie folk outfit, the Decemberists, perform at the National on Sunday, April 9. They’re still touring behind 2015’s “What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World,” their seventh studio album. Don’t miss opener, Julien Baker, a queer, Southern, Christian songwriter who is making noise with her bold and beautiful songs. Tickets are $29.50-$33. Show at 7:30 p.m. thenationalva.com.

Note: At this time, the event is sold out.