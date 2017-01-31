Event Pick: The Cheats Movement #WeSeeIt Magazine Launch at Gallery5 

The homegrown conversation about hip-hop culture that is the Cheats Movement is adding a print component. A launch party for the Cheats Movement magazine, #WeSeeIt, will be held 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Gallery5. The Cheats Movement Family Gathering will feature performances from local and national hip-hop artists including Maffew Ragazino and Royal Clutch from New York, Easalio, DJ Mentos and Guests, Ryan Easter and SoLuH from Richmond, Tyler Wrighteous from Northern Virginia and Ra the MC from Washington. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $12 at the door. cheatsmovement.com.
