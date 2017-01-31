Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

January 31, 2017 Arts & Events » Night and Day

Event Pick: The Cheats Movement #WeSeeIt Magazine Launch at Gallery5 

Feb. 4

click to enlarge night05_cheats_movement.jpg

Scott Elmquist

The homegrown conversation about hip-hop culture that is the Cheats Movement is adding a print component. A launch party for the Cheats Movement magazine, #WeSeeIt, will be held 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Gallery5. The Cheats Movement Family Gathering will feature performances from local and national hip-hop artists including Maffew Ragazino and Royal Clutch from New York, Easalio, DJ Mentos and Guests, Ryan Easter and SoLuH from Richmond, Tyler Wrighteous from Northern Virginia and Ra the MC from Washington. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $12 at the door. cheatsmovement.com.

Tags:

  |  

More Night and Day »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events Calendar

Tue
31 Wed
1 Thu
2 Fri
3 Sat
4 Sun
5 Mon
6

Submit an event

  • Re: Interview: Gregory Allman

    • I am Lilian from United State I am very happy for sharing this great testimonies,The…

    • Posted by Lilian Greg
    • on January 28, 2017

  • Re: VCU Releases Rodney the Ram Emoji Set

    • Wait, VCU actually put time and money into this?

    • Posted by VCU Grad
    • on January 27, 2017

  • Re: VCU Releases Rodney the Ram Emoji Set

    • Is there a Rodney the Art Student emoji?

    • Posted by SisterFitt
    • on January 27, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Latest in Night and Day

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation