Event Pick: Steve Winwood at the Dominion Arts Center 

Soulful singer Steve Winwood has led a charmed career in music, from his days in the Spencer Davis Group (that’s him singing “Gimme Some Lovin’”) to leading Traffic and Blind Faith into the classic rock halls of greatness. He also scored some hits in the ’80s as a solo artist and even opened for the Grateful Dead at RFK back in the day. He’ll have a lot of hits to choose from when he performs with his daughter, Lilly Winwood, at the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Arts Center on Tuesday, May 2. Tickets $22-$87. 7:30 p.m. dominionartscenter.com.