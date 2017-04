Featuring key members of what used to be the country’s finest Van Halen tribute act, Atomic Punks, this throwback group to hair metal of the ’80s has been thrilling crowds for years with its original, choice blend of stupidity and big, hooky riffs. Lower your own personal bar when 96.1 the Planet presents Steel Panther with openers Citizen Zero at 7:30 p.m. $23-$26.