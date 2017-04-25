Event Pick: Spring Bada-Bing at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery 

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery plays host to the annual spring event from Richmond Craft Mafia, featuring a supportive group of like-minded, craft business people from the area. It’ll be welcoming more than 50 crafters, artists and makers for one of spring’s premiere local shopping events Saturday, April 29. Runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Also that day at the brewery, the bands Multi Cut, Grass Panther and Gull will be performing at the taproom from 5:30-10 p.m. richmondcraftmafia.com.