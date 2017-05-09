Event Pick: Sir Richard Bishop, Robert Millis and Daniel Bachman at the Camel 

A founding member of a Phoenix experimental band, Sun City Girls, Bishop is a guitarist and composer whose influences span the globe. An amazing and visceral instrumental performer, Bishop has toured with the likes of Will Oldham, Bill Callahan and Animal Collective, and he’ll be performing at the Camel on Sunday, May 14, with two other interesting guitarists, the multitalented sound artist Robert Millis of New York and Virginia’s own stellar talent, Dan Bachman. 8 p.m. $10-$12. thecamel.org.