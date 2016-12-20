Event Pick: RVA Winter Puppetfest at Richmond Triangle Players
Dec. 26
click to enlarge
Bonnie Duncan’s “Lollipops for Breakfast” will be featured Dec. 27 and 28.
Yay for puppet shows. Presented by the Richmond Triangle Players, RVA Winter Puppetfest features family-friendly shows from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 for a cost of only $10 per show. Classic tales, original works, ventriloquism, hand puppets, rod puppets, and live music included. Check out the schedule at rtriangle.org.
