December 20, 2016 Arts & Events » Night and Day

Event Pick: RVA Winter Puppetfest at Richmond Triangle Players 

Dec. 26

click to enlarge Bonnie Duncan’s “Lollipops for Breakfast” will be featured Dec. 27 and 28.

Bonnie Duncan’s “Lollipops for Breakfast” will be featured Dec. 27 and 28.

Yay for puppet shows. Presented by the Richmond Triangle Players, RVA Winter Puppetfest features family-friendly shows from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 for a cost of only $10 per show. Classic tales, original works, ventriloquism, hand puppets, rod puppets, and live music included. Check out the schedule at rtriangle.org.

