April 11, 2017 Arts & Events » Night and Day

Event Pick: Rockn to Lockn at the Broadberry 

Friday, April 14

click to enlarge Mighty Joshua

Scott Elmquist

Mighty Joshua

You can help decide who gets to play the big Lockn festival stage in August. Come out to watch Big Mama Shakes, Mighty Joshua, the Atkinsons and Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos do battle in this live playoff edition of the Rockn to Lockn contest. Show starts at 9 p.m. $10. thebroadberry.com.

