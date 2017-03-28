Event Pick: Richmond Ballet’s Studio Series Three 

Richmond Ballet company dancer Matthew Frain — whom you may remember from his work with Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe — presents another world premiere during Studio Three, showing off his choreography skills. Also on tap will be “Pas Glazunov” and “Notturno.” The latter was acquired recently from the repertory of choreographer Salvatore Aiello and set to Franz Schubert’s romantic Notturno in E-Flat Major for Piano, Violin and Violincello. The series is held at the Richmond Ballet from April 4-9. Tickets are $21-$41. richmondballet.com.