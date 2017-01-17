Event Pick: Poe's 208th Birthday Bash at the Poe Museum 

Yep, he’s getting up there. You can celebrate the 208th birthday of one of the greatest writers of mystery and the macabre at the Poe Museum on Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon to midnight. The shenanigans include music performances, poetry readings, museum tours and birthday cake. If you’re hardcore, stick around for the midnight toast in the Poe shrine. After all, you only turn 208 once. $5. poemuseum.org.