Event Pick: Poe's 208th Birthday Bash at the Poe Museum
Jan. 21
click to enlarge
Yep, he’s getting up there. You can celebrate the 208th birthday of one of the greatest writers of mystery and the macabre at the Poe Museum on Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon to midnight. The shenanigans include music performances, poetry readings, museum tours and birthday cake. If you’re hardcore, stick around for the midnight toast in the Poe shrine. After all, you only turn 208 once. $5. poemuseum.org.
Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.
We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.