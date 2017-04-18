Event Pick: P.J. Harvey at the National 

English vocalist and guitarist Polly Jean Harvey brings the critically acclaimed, big band tour for her Grammy-nominated “The Hope Six Demolition Project” to Richmond’s the National on Saturday, April 22, at 8:30 p.m. $45-$50. thenationalva.com.
