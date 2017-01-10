Event Pick: Nerve: Stories of Queer Resilience at Richmond Triangle Players
Jan. 15 and 22
click to enlarge
It’s been a tough year for many members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, so this presentation of collected stories of resilience and strength, presented as an original theater piece, should be uplifting. The two-performance engagement will be held Jan. 15 and Jan. 22 at the Richmond Triangle Players, 1300 Altamont Ave. General-admission tickets cost $20 and available at rtriangle.org. There is a limited number of discount tickets available.
