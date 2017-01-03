Event Pick: Legend of the Poinsettia at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen 

This captivating ballet portrays the legend of Maria, a young Mexican girl who manages to turn weeds into vibrant red flowers, thus setting the tradition of poinsettias today. Performed by the Latin Ballet of Virginia at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. Jan. 6-8. On Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission, or $15 for students and seniors. latinballet.com.