Jouwala Collective and Of Tomorrow at the Camel on Jan. 26 from 9 p.m. to midnight. This must-see local group blends Gnawa music — traditional African and spiritual songs — with modern funk jams. Check out the gimbri, or log-hollowed-out, bass-plucked lute, at the center of the action. Tickets are $8-$10. thecamel.org.