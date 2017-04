The great Modern Lover returns with more of his heartfelt, often funny acoustic songs. For those who don’t know his legendary past, you may recognize him as the troubadour singing in “There’s Something About Mary.” He’ll be backed by longtime drummer Tommy Larkins. Richman’s sincere and communal shows always give us hope with their wide-eyed love for music. Tuesday, April 11, at 9 p.m. $15. thecamel.org.