Event Pick: Jandek at Capital Ale House 

Jandek is the experimental, outsider folk project of Sterling Richard Smith, also known as Corwood Industries, based in Houston. During the last 40 years, he’s released more than 100 albums and DVDs of unpredictable, sometimes downright spooky atonal blues that isn’t confined to genre expectations. A reclusive artist, he never gives interviews and his shows are exceedingly rare. Last time he played Richmond was at the Firehouse in 2007, and it was bluesy with a saxophone. Who knows what to expect this time? Catch him Friday, May 12, at 8 p.m. $25 to $30 day of show. capitalalehouse.com.