Event Pick: Eric Stanley at the Mix Gallery 

Chesapeake native and Virginia Commonwealth University grad Eric Stanley is only 26, but he’s already a well-known violinist, composer, arranger and record producer known for his improvisational performances on YouTube. He’s been noticed by ESPN First Take and has performed for Bill Clinton, as well as producing a soundtrack at New York Fashion Week last year. Catch his Life tour at the Mix, 12 W. Broad St. on Friday, May 5, from 6:30-9 p.m. $15. ericstanleyworldwide.com.