March 28, 2017 Arts & Events » Night and Day

Event Pick: "Donnie Darko" the new Bijou Film Center 

March 31-April 2

Written and directed by Midlothian’s Richard Kelly, the weirdo science fiction film, “Donnie Darko,” became an instant cult classic upon its release in 2001. Locals of a certain age may recognize familiar kid slang from their South Side youths. And now you can watch a luminous restoration at the new Bijou Film Center during a 15th anniversary run of the film. “Donnie Darko” runs March 31-April 2. Admission is $9 or $7 for members. Show times at bijoufilmcenter.org.

