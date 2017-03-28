Event Pick: "Donnie Darko" the new Bijou Film Center 

Written and directed by Midlothian’s Richard Kelly, the weirdo science fiction film, “Donnie Darko,” became an instant cult classic upon its release in 2001. Locals of a certain age may recognize familiar kid slang from their South Side youths. And now you can watch a luminous restoration at the new Bijou Film Center during a 15th anniversary run of the film. “Donnie Darko” runs March 31-April 2. Admission is $9 or $7 for members. Show times at bijoufilmcenter.org.