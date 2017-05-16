Event Pick: Dominion RiverRock 

Dominion RiverRock has proven widely popular for sports enthusiasts, music fans and ultimate air dogs leaping into water. It’s back on Brown’s Island the weekend of May 19-21. For those who aren’t getting sweaty bouldering, riding bikes, kayaking or mud running, musical acts include the Larry Keel Experience and the SteelDrivers on Friday evening, locals Camp Howard, Jouwala Collective and national headliners Hard Working Americans (featuring Dave Schools from Widespread Panic) on Saturday, and the Trongone Band and Chris Jacobs band headlining the Sunday closer. For tickets and information, visit dominionriverrock.com.