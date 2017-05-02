Event Pick: Creed Bratton at Capital Ale House 

Yes, that Creed Bratton, famously known for his four toes, mung beans and generally weird mannerisms on the NBC sitcom “The Office.” Not only is he a comedian, he’s a musician as well and founded the ‘60s rock group, the Grass Roots — you might remember its hit song, “Midnight Confession.” Should be a fun night of comedy and music from a guy with plenty oddball stories to tell. Catch him Thursday, May 4, at 8 p.m. $25-$30. capitalalehouse.com.