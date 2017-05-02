Style Weekly

May 02, 2017 Arts & Events » Night and Day

Event Pick: Creed Bratton at Capital Ale House 

Thursday, May 4, 8 p.m.

Yes, that Creed Bratton, famously known for his four toes, mung beans and generally weird mannerisms on the NBC sitcom “The Office.” Not only is he a comedian, he’s a musician as well and founded the ‘60s rock group, the Grass Roots — you might remember its hit song, “Midnight Confession.” Should be a fun night of comedy and music from a guy with plenty oddball stories to tell. Catch him Thursday, May 4, at 8 p.m. $25-$30. capitalalehouse.com.

