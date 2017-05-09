Event Pick: Con Brio and Red Baraat at Friday Cheers on Brown’s Island 

If crowd-friendly funk is your thing, head down to Friday Cheers for this show featuring Con Brio, a rising San Francisco new school soul and R&B group, paired with the must-see, eclectic Brooklyn eight piece, Red Baraat. The latter throws everything from bhangra to go-go, hip-hop and jazz into a big global party behind frontman Sunny Jain, a well-known figure in South Asian-American jazz who plays a double-sided drum, the dhol. Friday, May 12, starting at 6:30 p.m. $5. venturerichmond.com.