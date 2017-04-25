Style Weekly

April 25, 2017 Arts & Events » Night and Day

Event Pick: "Chloe" Dedication and Artist Talk at the VMFA 

Thursday, April 27

click to enlarge night17_vmfa.jpg

Scott Elmquist

You can see it from Grove and the Boulevard — the striking, 24-foot sculpture of a head known as “Chloe” by Catalan artist Jaume Plensa, sparkling with marble dust at twilight. And you can learn more about the latest addition to the relaxing Robins Sculpture Garden when the artist visits to dedicate his work and give a talk in the Leslie Cheek Theater from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27. The dedication takes place at 5:45 p.m. and is free. The public lecture by the artist costs $8 or $5 for members. vmfa.museum.

