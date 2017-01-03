Style Weekly

January 03, 2017 Arts & Events » Night and Day

Event Pick: Cerebral Sorcery at Firehouse Theatre 

Jan. 6 and 7

night01_brain_magic.jpg
Meet: Francis Menotti and David London, two suave gentlemen. They appear normal from the outside but onstage, they can make tangible objects appear, disappear and morph before your eyes. Appearing at the Firehouse Theater on Friday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $40-$80, or $20 for students and seniors. firehousetheatre.org.

