Event Pick: Cerebral Sorcery at Firehouse Theatre 

Meet: Francis Menotti and David London, two suave gentlemen. They appear normal from the outside but onstage, they can make tangible objects appear, disappear and morph before your eyes. Appearing at the Firehouse Theater on Friday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $40-$80, or $20 for students and seniors. firehousetheatre.org.
