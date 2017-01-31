Style Weekly

January 31, 2017 Arts & Events » Night and Day

Event Pick: Cabin Fever Art Auction at 1708 Gallery 

Feb. 4

“Minor Key” by Bill Fisher.

The annual art auction at 1708 Gallery, Cabin Fever, provides indispensable support for the nonprofit’s exhibitions and programs. The event will feature guest artist Sonya Clark, chairwoman of Virginia Commonwealth University’s crafts and material studies department. You can enjoy live and silent auctions of work by nearly 60 established and rising artists from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1708 Gallery. Admission varies, starting at $100. 1708gallery.org.

