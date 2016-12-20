Style Weekly

December 20, 2016 Arts & Events » Night and Day

Event Pick: Brunch With the Angels at Godrey's 

Dec. 24

click to enlarge night51_brunch_with_angels.jpg
You can put off that last-minute Christmas Eve shopping or just jettison it entirely when you head over to Godfrey’s and get into the holiday spirit with Alvion Davenport, Celestia, Raquelle, Christina and Velvet. Brunch with the angels lasts from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, and the show’s host and sometimes crazed housewife, Natasha Carrington, promises the booze will be flowing along with plenty of good cheer. godfreysva.com.

Comments

