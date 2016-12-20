Event Pick: Brunch With the Angels at Godrey's 

You can put off that last-minute Christmas Eve shopping or just jettison it entirely when you head over to Godfrey’s and get into the holiday spirit with Alvion Davenport, Celestia, Raquelle, Christina and Velvet. Brunch with the angels lasts from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, and the show’s host and sometimes crazed housewife, Natasha Carrington, promises the booze will be flowing along with plenty of good cheer. godfreysva.com.
