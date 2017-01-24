Event Pick: "Break Your Resolution" in Scott's Addition
Jan. 28
Some might call this their typical weekend night, but the beer-, cider- and mead-makers in Scott’s Addition are pulling out all the stops from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, to make their Break Your Resolution event memorable. Food trucks will offer “a wider range of indulgences,” according to the Facebook page — “salt, fat and sugar.” And if that isn’t enough of a lure to Richmond’s beer mecca, punch cards will let you register visits to three places to be eligible for prizes. Don’t let bad weather deter you — the party will go on no matter what falls from the sky. Search Facebook for Break Your Resolution in Scott’s Addition.
