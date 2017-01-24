Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

January 24, 2017 Arts & Events » Night and Day

Event Pick: "Break Your Resolution" in Scott's Addition 

Jan. 28

click to enlarge beer.jpg
Some might call this their typical weekend night, but the beer-, cider- and mead-makers in Scott’s Addition are pulling out all the stops from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, to make their Break Your Resolution event memorable. Food trucks will offer “a wider range of indulgences,” according to the Facebook page — “salt, fat and sugar.” And if that isn’t enough of a lure to Richmond’s beer mecca, punch cards will let you register visits to three places to be eligible for prizes. Don’t let bad weather deter you — the party will go on no matter what falls from the sky. Search Facebook for Break Your Resolution in Scott’s Addition.

Tags:

  |  

More Night and Day »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events Calendar

Tue
24 Wed
25 Thu
26 Fri
27 Sat
28 Sun
29 Mon
30

Submit an event

  • Re: Richmond Podcaster Responds to Trump by Playing More Music by Women

    • We ought not be so hard on Erin Gerety. It must be hard to promote…

    • Posted by Arthur McBride
    • on January 21, 2017

  • Re: Interview: String Quartet Performing Immigrant Story in Jackson Ward

    • Can the story please clarify whether this is about a legal immigrant and an illegal…

    • Posted by PackFan
    • on January 20, 2017

  • Re: Richmond Podcaster Responds to Trump by Playing More Music by Women

    • Democrats boycotted Abe Lincoln's inauguration too!!! Thank you Republicans For Freeing the slaves, civil rights,…

    • Posted by Compton
    • on January 19, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Latest in Night and Day

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation