Event Pick: Break It Down: Food and Music Panel Discussion with Questlove at the VMFA 

The famous Roots drummer and band regular on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Questlove, appears at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Sunday, Jan. 15, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The program, rescheduled from an earlier date, features a discussion of connections between food and music while pushing his new book, “Somethingtofoodabout: Exploring Creativity with Innovative Chefs.” He’ll be joined on the panel by Richmond chef Jason Alley (who also plays with Los Ramones), Gwar’s resident chef, Mike Derks, and University of Richmond President Ronald Crutcher, a noted cellist. Cost is $30 or $60 (which includes a free Questlove book). vmfa.museum
