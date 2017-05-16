Event Pick: Afro-Cuban Minifest 

Billed as Richmond’s first Afro-Cuban minifest, this event from Afrikana Film Fest and Claves Unidos goes down at Dogtown Dance Theatre on Saturday, May 20. You’ll be able to immerse yourself in the rhythms of Afro-Cuban culture and dance with teachers Kayce Zell, Ife Michelle and Alberto Limonta. There will be Orisha music and chants as well as an Afro-Cuban rumba dance workshop and heavy hors d’oeuvres by Belle Baking. A screening of “They Are We,” a story of a family separated by the trans-Atlantic slave trade, runs 7-8:30 p.m. Check the Facebook page for individual times and events. Runs from 11:30 a.m. to early the next morning at 1. $75 for full day, $15 for any session. dogtowndancetheatre.com.