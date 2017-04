Celebrating the 40th anniversary of its classic reggae album, “Two Sevens Clash,” roots reggae group Culture returns fronted by Kenyatta Hill, son of the trio’s legendary founder, Joseph Hill. Also on the bill Wednesday, April 12, are Richmond’s own Mighty Joshua and the soulful surfer, Nesta. Tickets are $10-$12. Show starts at 9 p.m. thebroadberry.com.