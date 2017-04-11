Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

April 11, 2017 Arts & Events » Night and Day

Easter Weekend Options in Richmond 

It's not all eggs and chocolate.

click to enlarge night15_easter_basket.jpg

Free the Kiddos

For some Easter egg-citement, Maymont plays host to Dominion Family Easter on April 15, with kid-friendly events on the carriage-house lawn from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be food vendors all day, with activities and games at the Hoppin’ Fun and Eggtivity zones. Activity passes are $15, Easter puns are free. maymont.org.

click to enlarge SCOTT ELMQUIST
  • Scott Elmquist

Fancy Hats on Parade

Less of a parade and more of a “finally, it’s spring” festival, the annual Easter on Parade takes place on Monument Avenue, blocked off between Davis and Allen. Music, food trucks and dogs wearing bonnets so festive even your great-grandmother would be jealous. Best of all, it’s free. April 16, 1-5 p.m. venturerichmond.com.

click to enlarge LEWIS GINTER BOTANICAL GARDEN
  • Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Spring Flowers

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden presents an Easter weekend full of blooming flowers, brunch, children’s activities and photo ops with Peter Rabbit himself. April 15-16 from 1-4 p.m. All included with admission to the garden, $8-$13. Easter brunch on Sunday with seating starting at 10 a.m., for an additional charge. lewisginter.org.

Ever Heard of Dyngus Day?

Neither had we. But you can celebrate Dyngus Day when Castleburg Brewery honors this post-Easter, Polish-American tradition with Polish food, Polish beer and this thing called the Miss Dyngus Day pageant. Watch for thrown water and pussy willow branches. Free admission, April 17 from 5-9 p.m. castleburgbrewery.com.

Rise and Shine

Godfrey’s legendary drag queens are throwing on their Easter best for this holiday drag brunch. $10 with a golden ticket. April 16, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. facebook.com/godfreysnightclub.

Tags:

  |  

More Night and Day »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events Calendar

Tue
11 Wed
12 Thu
13 Fri
14 Sat
15 Sun
16 Mon
17

Submit an event

  • Re: Contemporary Love

    • Architecture as appliance ?

    • Posted by Craig Purcell
    • on April 9, 2017

  • Re: Longtime Local Musician DJ Williams Relocating to Los Angeles

    • Is like a dream comes through i never believe this will happen to me, i…

    • Posted by Jane Monica
    • on April 8, 2017

  • Re: How Sean McClain Turned Bandito’s Burrito Lounge Into a Punk-Rock Institution

    • Their shrimp tacos (the soft kind) are hands down the best tacos in Richmond. And…

    • Posted by Yoo Hoo
    • on April 7, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Latest in Night and Day

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29
    Women+in+the+Arts
    Black+Book

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation