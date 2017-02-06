Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

February 06, 2017

Dog owners fight bill HB1900 

Members of the Virginia Hunting Dog Alliance gathered at the Capitol this morning to protest bill HB1900. Speaker William J. Howell introduced HB1900, which would allow localities to impose a fine of $100.00 for dogs running at large on another person's property.
Members of the Virginia Hunting Dog Alliance protest bill HB1900.
A couple hundred protesters showed up to greet legislators as they walked from the General Assembly to the Capitol.
Dog owners came from across Virginia to protest.
Delegate Chris Peace, representing 97th District, which includes part of Hanover, King William, and all of New Kent County.
Robert Bishop asked each legislator where they stood on the bill.
Robert Bishop, Powhatan.
Delegate Peter Farrell, 56th District, said he supports the dog owners.
