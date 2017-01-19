Bill to Decriminalize Cursing in Public Fails in Virginia General Assembly 

Have you seen those signs at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, the ones that make it clear cursing isn't welcome?

They're not kidding: Swearing in public is a misdemeanor in Virginia.

A bill in the General Assembly that could have decriminalized swearing in public died Wednesday.

Del. Michael J. Webert, R-Fauquier County, introduced HB 1978, which could make cursing in public perfectly legal. A public hearing on the bill took place Wednesday afternoon.

"If any person profanely curses or swears or is intoxicated in public ... he shall be deemed guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor," the law says.

What's the punishment? A fine of up to $250. Which words are banned? The state code doesn't specify.

Webert introduced the same bill last year, but it was tabled in a subcommittee meeting.