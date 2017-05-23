Best Vape Shop 

First Place: Avail Vapor

Multiple locations.

availvapor.com

Second Place: RVA Vapes

Third Place: Voltage

As most Richmonders know, tobacco is a consistent presence here, but what to do now that most businesses have banned cigarette smoking indoors or near entrances? Vaping, clearly. And your smoke can taste like a Creamsicle or a glazed lemon bar, thanks to e-liquids. Based in Richmond, Avail Vapor has expanded to 100 retail stores in the Southeast, Maryland and Ohio. Avail also offers different nicotine levels — even nicotine-free e-liquids, in case you’re trying to quit the smoking habit.