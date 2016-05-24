Best Real Estate Agent 

First Place: Cabell Childress

Cabell Childress Group

420-2145

cabellchildress.com

Second Place: Alex Glaser, Coldwell Banker Vaughan

Third Place: Linchpin Realty

An affiliate of Long & Foster, Cabell Childress Group has been on a roll this year. “We sold 115 houses since Jan. 1,” owner Cabell Childress says, adding that the residential real estate market is hot. He racked up that number with two other Realtors and says they can’t keep up that pace without a competent back-office staff of four. He’s been selling for 16 years, and says the key is building relationships and going beyond the required level of service: “Ninety-nine percent of our business comes from referrals — it’s a word-of-mouth situation.” Alex Glaser had a good year in 2015, selling 90 homes. Linchpin’s three agents likewise have been active and are respected in the Richmond market.