Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
  |  

Nightlife

Best Overall Bar 

Readers' Pick

Tools

  • Share
  • Email
  • Print
  • Add to favorites
  • Add to Custom List

First Place: District 5

1911 W. Main St.
658-1113
district5rva.com

Second Place: Buddy’s Place

Third Place: Saison

Open less than a year, District 5 in the Fan has proven to be a major hit where other places have struggled. A fresh, upscale environment with 48 taps, flat-screens and a popular patio has drawn lines and a bustling scene. But owner Roland West attributes its success to something else. “The staff,” he says. “Every new restaurant gets an opportunity to win people over, but it’s the staff that gets them to come back after that.” While nighttime can see an influx of young Main Street bar-hoppers, West says that “the age group goes across the board.” With a new bucket night starting Wednesdays, an extremely popular Sunday brunch and a first birthday coming up, don’t expect District 5 to slow down anytime soon. Buddy’s Place may have moved from the Fan to its new Devil’s Triangle spot, but that didn’t seem to hurt its popularity. And Saison scores in Jackson Ward with craft beer and creative cocktails.

Tags: ,

Previous Winners

Comments (4)

Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment


Other Publications

2016+Healthy+Aging
Richmond+360+%28Other%29
2016+Women+in+Business

Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
All rights reserved
Powered by Foundation