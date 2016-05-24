Best Overall Bar 

First Place: District 5

1911 W. Main St.

658-1113

district5rva.com

Second Place: Buddy’s Place

Third Place: Saison

Open less than a year, District 5 in the Fan has proven to be a major hit where other places have struggled. A fresh, upscale environment with 48 taps, flat-screens and a popular patio has drawn lines and a bustling scene. But owner Roland West attributes its success to something else. “The staff,” he says. “Every new restaurant gets an opportunity to win people over, but it’s the staff that gets them to come back after that.” While nighttime can see an influx of young Main Street bar-hoppers, West says that “the age group goes across the board.” With a new bucket night starting Wednesdays, an extremely popular Sunday brunch and a first birthday coming up, don’t expect District 5 to slow down anytime soon. Buddy’s Place may have moved from the Fan to its new Devil’s Triangle spot, but that didn’t seem to hurt its popularity. And Saison scores in Jackson Ward with craft beer and creative cocktails.