Best Late Night Dining 

First Place (Tie): Sidewalk Café and Galaxy Diner

Sidewalk, 2101 W. Main St., 358-0645, sidewalkinthefan.com

Galaxy, 3109 W. Cary St., 213-0510, search Facebook for Galaxy Diner

Second Place: 3rd Street Diner

Third Place: Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint

Two classic Richmond spots, a mile apart, tie for the best late night eats. With heaping bowls of spaghetti, enormous plates of nachos and a sandwich list that would make most delis blush, Sidewalk Café has been serving hungry Richmonders into the wee hours for 26 years and doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Meanwhile, Galaxy Diner — in addition to winning the title of best diner in the country last year from MSN — has been a mainstay in Carytown. After a night of drinking, we recommend its Atomic Dog to start, and an order of Trailer Park Pancakes for dessert. The best part is, both places are as light on the wallet as they are heavy on the stomach. The 3rd Street Diner can get a line, so if you want a table fast you may want to leave the club as soon as you hear last call. And Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint has earned a good buzz on Grove Avenue since arriving a little more than a year ago.