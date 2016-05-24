Best Hair Salon 

First Place: Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Beauty Lounge

10 S. Crenshaw Ave.

342-0051

ilovebombshell.com

Second Place: Mango Salon

Third Place: Serendipity Hair Studio

Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Beauty Lounge — a Bettie Page-inspired salon that brands itself with “pinup style and an atomic personality” — is no longer a Richmond secret. Melissa and Scott Black have just opened a salon in the Las Vegas strip to add to their portfolio of three Richmond-area locations. They have plans to open a fifth in Los Angeles, so that the West Coast can also fall in love with Bombshell’s signature chocolate wax. Mango Salon offers multiple beauty services in the West End, including eyebrow threading, blowouts and manicures. Serendipity Hair Studio offers designer cuts and styles in its country-chic Midlothian location.