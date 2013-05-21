Style Weekly

Best Hair Salon 

Readers' Pick

First Place: Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Skincare Studio

10 S. Crenshaw Ave.
342-0051
ilovebombshell.com

Second Place: Mango Salon

Third Place: Imago

With locations in both Carytown and West Broad Village, the cheeky Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Skincare Studio also provides top-tier hair, nail and tanning services. Men's and women's haircuts range in price from around $25 to more than $80. Bombshell also provides the "curly girl cut," in which women with curly hair receive a one-curl-at-a-time cut. Beyond haircuts, Bombshell offers highlights, extensions (both feather and glitter), and relaxers, as well as wedding packages. All hair services are intended for people 12 and older; consultations are recommended prior to color services and required prior to blowouts and smoothing treatments. Bombshell also maintains a regularly updated blog on its main site, which includes updates about monthly specials. "What sets us apart is our fun atmosphere and our affordable prices," says Annelies Heilinger, Bombshell's general manager. Mango Salon has locations on both Libbie Avenue and West Broad Street, with hair services ranging in price from $25 to $95. Imago, on West Main Street, specializes in curly hair, and recently was named one of Elle Magazine's top 100 salons in the United States.

