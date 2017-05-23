Best Gay Bar 

Hall of Fame: Babe's of Carytown

First Place: Godfrey’s

308 E. Grace St.

648-3957

Second Place: Barcode

Third Place: Cha Cha’s Cantina

For more than 25 years, Hall of Fame inductee Babe’s of Carytown has been a fun, boisterous but always secure haven for the LGBT community. “We are a laid-back, safe space, and neighborhood bar,” owner Vicky Hester says. “Our motto is ‘Fun is the best thing to have.’” The same motto could apply for the first-place winner in this category, Godfrey’s Nightclub on Grace Street. It offers nightly shows or just throws a big ol’ party. And if you haven’t hit its Sunday drag brunch yet, do so immediately. It’s a Richmond institution.