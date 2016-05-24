Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

You searched for:

Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

  |  

Food and Drink

Best Fresh Seafood Restaurant 

Readers' Pick

Tools

  • Share
  • Email
  • Print
  • Add to favorites
  • Add to Custom List

Rappahannock

320 E. Grace St.
545-0565
rroysters.com/restaurants/rappahannock

Second Place: The Hard Shell

Third Place: The Boathouse

Executive chef Dylan Fultineer got the call from "Top Chef" but turned down the production team because it would take him away from the stove at Rappahannock. Now helmed by chef de cusine DeAndre Wilson, the menu brings ingredients directly to Richmond from the source — fish from the Chesapeake Bay, oysters from owners Ryan and Travis Croxton's Rappahannock Oyster Co. And even though crab cakes may be a bestseller, you can get them only when Virginia blue crabs are in season. Vegetables are seasonal too, and come from small farms that Fultineer visits with the staff each week so that they're fully versed in Rappahannock's menu. The Hard Shell is a longtime Shockoe Slip stalwart, offering the raw stuff when it was hard to find in Richmond. And no matter which Boathouse location you choose — Rocketts Landing or Swift Creek Reservoir — the view is spectacular, while the dry-docked Short Pump spot makes up for its distance from the water with a beachy feel, full raw bar and a wide array of sushi.

Tags: ,

Previous Winners

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment


Other Publications

2016+Healthy+Aging
Richmond+360+%28Other%29

Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
All rights reserved
Powered by Foundation