Best Fitness Club or Gym 

First Place: Gold’s Gym

Second Place: YMCA

Third Place: ACAC

With six outposts in the usual strategic spots across town, Gold’s is the big dog on the block, offering everything you’d expect and a little more — your privileges of membership include the option of watching a movie in the dark while you cycle, step or walk your way to fit. Personal trainers on location, for an extra charge and by appointment, are available, along with group classes and a place for kids to play while you sweat. The Y, with 17 locations in high-density neighborhoods throughout the region, draws families because it’s more than fitness — it’s a total community approach from camps and classes to wellness and public health. ACAC has the requisite suburban south and west locations with a modern vibe not unlike a chic hotel, and its big-time selling point is the West End club’s rooftop pool and bar with a view of the Pump.

