Goods and Services

Best Fine Jewelry Store 

First Place: Schwarzschild Jewelers

11800 W. Broad St., 967-0800
1200 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian, 344-0150
3144 W. Cary St., 355-2136
schwarzschild.com

Second Place: Fink's Jewelers

Third Place: Adolf Jewelers

Founded in Richmond by clothing salesman William Harry Schwarzschild after Reconstruction, Schwarzschild Jewelers is the city's oldest luxury retail business with locations in Short Pump, Midlothian and Carytown. Schwarzschild also holds a best of time annual watch exposition, which will be held in June at all three locations. What puts Schwarzschild in a class by itself is "the focus on customer service," says Benjamin Stahl, manager of the Midlothian store. "Nothing else matters without the customer's feeling at home," he says, "and we can actually help our customers with every occasion in their life. We're not just there for one." Fink's Jewelers was founded in 1930 in Roanoke, and has 16 locations throughout Virginia and North Carolina, including stores on Midlothian Turnpike and Stony Point Parkway. Fink's offers engagement rings, bracelets, earrings, necklaces and watches, as well as selections from designers such as Forevermark, Suwa and Tacori. Adolf Jewelers, on Parham Road, is a particularly good resource for engagement rings, offering online quotes based on diamond shape, carat weight, color and clarity.

Previous Winners

