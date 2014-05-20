Best Dinner 

Acacia Mid-Town

2601 W. Cary St

562-0138

acaciarestaurant.com

Second Place: The Roosevelt

Third Place: Heritage

You can have a superb dinner at any of these three, but Acacia has been doing it the longest. Chef Dale Reitzer was a food pioneer in developing Richmond's collective palate, and some of the finest chefs in town have no more than a few degrees of separation from him — a pedigree they'll boast about. With its sleek lines, low light and top notch service, Acacia is a marquee name on Richmond's dining scene. Trained by Reitzer, Beard-nominee Lee Gregory's the Roosevelt has a gracious, Southern vibe with a menu to match. With Southern poutine, Coca-Cola cake, a brilliant cocktail menu and an all-Virginia wine list, guests leave happy and full. Heritage is white-hot, as in wildly popular. And as regulars can attest, the high decibel level is worth it to taste the results of chef Joe Sparatta's dedicated work in the kitchen.